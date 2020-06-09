Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

One of the most important occupations: scientists

Doctors are still considered a more prestigious job.

A scientist is one of the most important occupations in Slovakia, although it still lags behind a doctor’s job.

As much as 81 percent of Slovakia’s inhabitants consider doctors important for society. As for scientists, 19 percent consider the job very beneficial, while 72 percent say it is attractive, mostly due to the possibility of examining things and discovering something new.

This stems from an online poll carried out by the 2muse agency for the ESET Science Award on 1,002 respondents between February 11 and 16.

Status of science and scientists should improve

As much as 67 percent of respondents are interested in scientific information, while 75 percent say scientific opinions and findings impact their own attitudes, the poll suggests.

At the same time, 92 percent of respondents are convinced of the major importance of science for the development of society, the TASR newswire reported. The share of people aged 65 years and more who believe this increased by 12 percent in the past year, and 14 percent more of them expect that scientists will introduce innovations.

As much as 86 percent of respondents are convinced that Slovakia needs to improve the status of science and scientists, TASR wrote.

9. Jun 2020 at 3:31  | Compiled by Spectator staff

