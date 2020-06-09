Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Fico is reportedly staying in a manor house. An NGO wants to look into it

The manor house's ownership remains unclear.

Manor house in VinosadyManor house in Vinosady (Source: Plus Sedem Dní)

The Plus Sedem Dní tabloid weekly published pictures of ex-PM Robert Fico of Smer going to work from Vinosady, a village about 25 kilometres from Bratislava.

They were taken in a luxurious manor house located in the village. Ever since Fico had to move out of a luxurious flat in the Bonaparte residential complex last year, which belonged to tax fraudster Ladislav Bašternák, his residence has been unknown to the public.

According to the weekly, Fico has spent several days and nights there. He responded that he does not live there but rather in a rented flat in the Ružinov borough. He uses the manor house for rehabilitation purposes only.

“I have acquaintances who helped me when I needed more intensive rehabilitation and sport,” Fico told the media, referring to his health issues. “As everything is closed, I received an offer to use the rehabilitation part of this facility. I have used it several times and I will use it again as I see no reason for limiting myself.”

Unclear ownership

9. Jun 2020 at 13:02

