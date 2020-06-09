Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

TODAY IN SLOVAKIA

Possibilities for holidays abroad expand as Slovakia reopens to another 16 countries (news digest)

Bratislava and Košice announce that some of regular flights will relaunch from June 15.

Slovaks get off a plane from Stockholm, Sweden, which landed at Bratislava airport on March 29, 2020.Slovaks get off a plane from Stockholm, Sweden, which landed at Bratislava airport on March 29, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Read your overview of news from June 9.

More measures lifted, travel possibilities widen

  • One person was positively diagnosed with COVID-19 in Slovakia on June 8, increasing the total number to 1,531. Read more.
  • The crisis staff has lifted more restrictions, meaning that Slovak borders can, for instance, reopen to a further 16 European countries. Also, older pupils will return to school for the last week of June. Face masks will remain mandatory in the interior.
  • Airports in Bratislava and Košice will relaunch regular flights as of June 15. Summer holidays will thus be possible on the Balkan peninsula and Cyprus.
  • The Speaker of Parliament, Boris Kollár, visited the Czech Republic. It was his first official visit abroad.

Coronavirus aid for developing countries

  • Slovakia sent €10 million to developing countries in the fight against COVID-19. The EU allocated €36 billion for this purpose.

Although the EU funds 55.2 percent of international development aid, it is facing an unprecedented infodemic. Disinformation campaigns question the EU’s involvement; hence, it is our duty to communicate the EU’s help to its partners clearly and together.”

MFA State Secretary Ingrid Brocková

Racism reported

Mazák to run for Judicial Council

  • The former President of the Constitutional Court, Ján Mazák, will accept a proposal for his candidacy for the Judicial Council Chair. He added that he does not understand why its current Chair, Lenka Praženková, has not scheduled a meeting since a proposal for her removal was filed at the end of May.

Health minister files a criminal complaint

Trade stats down due to COVID-19 measures

More in business and economy:

  • The parliament approved a law that will enable the state to cover entrepreneurs’ rents, provided they had to close their businesses during the pandemic. The state will spend €200 million on the support.
  • In the case of a cartel of 16 car dealers, confirmed by the Council of the Antimonopoly Office (PMÚ), the Trenčín-based firm, ARAVER, received the highest fine of €1.3 million, since it had organised the cartel’s meetings. Volkswagen's subsidiaries remained unpunished because they helped convict others.
  • The Anti-monopoly Office approved the acquisition of OTP Banka Slovakia by the Belgian KBC Group, which is owned by ČSOB. The Office said that they will not have a market share of more than 15 percent in banking and other services in the end.

Also on Spectator.sk today

9. Jun 2020 at 22:39  | Compiled by Spectator staff

