Possibilities for holidays abroad expand as Slovakia reopens to another 16 countries (news digest)

Read your overview of news from June 9.
More measures lifted, travel possibilities widen
- One person was positively diagnosed with COVID-19 in Slovakia on June 8, increasing the total number to 1,531. Read more.
- The crisis staff has lifted more restrictions, meaning that Slovak borders can, for instance, reopen to a further 16 European countries. Also, older pupils will return to school for the last week of June. Face masks will remain mandatory in the interior.
- Airports in Bratislava and Košice will relaunch regular flights as of June 15. Summer holidays will thus be possible on the Balkan peninsula and Cyprus.
- The Speaker of Parliament, Boris Kollár, visited the Czech Republic. It was his first official visit abroad.
Coronavirus aid for developing countries
- Slovakia sent €10 million to developing countries in the fight against COVID-19. The EU allocated €36 billion for this purpose.
“
Although the EU funds 55.2 percent of international development aid, it is facing an unprecedented infodemic. Disinformation campaigns question the EU’s involvement; hence, it is our duty to communicate the EU’s help to its partners clearly and together.”„
Racism reported
- A hostel in Trenčín declined to accommodate Roma workers due to their complexion. In a text sent to a customer, the manager asked: "White or Roma?"
Mazák to run for Judicial Council
- The former President of the Constitutional Court, Ján Mazák, will accept a proposal for his candidacy for the Judicial Council Chair. He added that he does not understand why its current Chair, Lenka Praženková, has not scheduled a meeting since a proposal for her removal was filed at the end of May.
Health minister files a criminal complaint
- Health Minister Marek Krajčí will file a criminal complaint for disseminating false-alarm news concerning information on the unavailability of treatment for all patients at the National Institute of Paediatric Diseases (NÚDCH) in Bratislava. The minister removed several managers from major health care institutions in late May.
Trade stats down due to COVID-19 measures
- Measures adopted in connection with the global pandemic in April significantly affected the development of Slovakia's foreign trade. Compared to April 2019, total exports of goods decreased by 43 percent and total imports of goods by 36.6 percent.
More in business and economy:
- The parliament approved a law that will enable the state to cover entrepreneurs’ rents, provided they had to close their businesses during the pandemic. The state will spend €200 million on the support.
- In the case of a cartel of 16 car dealers, confirmed by the Council of the Antimonopoly Office (PMÚ), the Trenčín-based firm, ARAVER, received the highest fine of €1.3 million, since it had organised the cartel’s meetings. Volkswagen's subsidiaries remained unpunished because they helped convict others.
- The Anti-monopoly Office approved the acquisition of OTP Banka Slovakia by the Belgian KBC Group, which is owned by ČSOB. The Office said that they will not have a market share of more than 15 percent in banking and other services in the end.
Also on Spectator.sk todaySlovakia 10, Britain 0 Read more One of the most important occupations: scientists Read more Fico is reportedly staying in a manor house. An NGO wants to look into it Read more Jamaicans and Egyptians want to spend a holiday in Banská Štiavnica too Read more
9. Jun 2020 at 22:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff