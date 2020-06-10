Most Slovaks do not plan to spend vacation abroad

Interest in Italy, Turkey and Greece and other seaside countries significantly drop.

Most Slovaks will spend their summer vacation in Slovakia as the coronavirus pandemic has complicated their travel plans and possibilities of going on holiday abroad.

While 62 percent of Slovakia’s inhabitants plan to spend the summer holiday outside their homes this year, about 70 percent of them say they would like to spend their vacation in Slovakia. The second most-visited destination for Slovaks in summer will probably be the neighbouring Czech Republic.

These are the results of the poll of the Go4insight agency conducted between May and June 2020 on 1,000 respondents.

Croatia noted the biggest drop as only 6 percent of respondents want to spend their vacation by the Adriatic Sea. This is only a quarter of those who had planned to travel to the country before the coronavirus crisis, and only 40 percent of of the Slovaks who visited Croatia two years ago.

“The interest in Italy, Turkey, Greece and other seaside countries significantly dropped after the coronavirus,” said Rastislav Kočan of Go4insight, as quoted by the SITA newswire. Only about 10 percent of people plan to spend their vacation by the sea, and 1 percent of Slovaks plan to travel outside Europe.

10. Jun 2020 at 13:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff