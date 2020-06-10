Peter Pellegrini leaving Smer

“I'm leaving the brand and political party of Smer to its founding father,” he said.

Former Prime Minister and incumbent Deputy Speaker of Parliament Peter Pellegrini will leave the Smer party soon.

He announced his decision at the June 10 press conference held in his hometown of Banská Bystrica.

“It is one of my hardest political decisions,” Pellegrini said.

Despite the departure, he will always acknowledge spending 20 years in the party.

“It is a brand that belongs among the most successful political parties in Slovakia’s history,” Pellegrini told media. “We have something to be proud of. But if we want to be honest, we have to say that we also made mistakes.”

Establishing new party

10. Jun 2020 at 14:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff