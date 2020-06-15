Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Brexit: Enough is enough

I find myself in the strange position of agreeing with Boris Johnson.

(Source: AP/TASR)

Next week marks the anniversary of the Brexit referendum. Four years, three prime ministers, two elections and one global pandemic later, I find myself in the strange position of agreeing with Boris Johnson — deal or no deal it’s time to end this.

Related articleSlovakia 10, Britain 0 Read more 

While a hard Brexit would no doubt impact Europe in a negative way, it is hard to see how it could be much worse than continuing to waste time, money and energy on negotiations that are going nowhere. As Politico reported, in a press conference this week the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was “forced to note that the British negotiators refuse to seriously engage with us in four areas that we consider as essential.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Jun 2020 at 6:21  | Benjamin Cunningham

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Brexit

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The fight for the interpretation of democracy is happening here in Central Europe

I wanted to show how many times we came close to losing freedom, says European Press Prize laureate Beata Balogová.

Beata Balogová

Slovakia urged to think green after pandemic

Focus should be on transformation of economy, not just revival, say experts.

Illustrative stock photo/Slovnaft

Some summer terraces in Bratislava will be exempt from tax while others will not

Bratislava city council has decreased the tax to zero; the Old Town has only halved it.

Terraces are popular during the summer in Bratislava.

Only one door usually stands between schools and attackers

Teachers often improvise in conflicts.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)