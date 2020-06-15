Slovak caves open on June 16

Masks and disinfection are a must underground.

Thirteen Slovak caves accessible to the public were closed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will re-open on June 16. Discover them with our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

The caves will follow their standard operating hours according to the season. Visitors are recommended to follow current information placed directly near caves. The number of people permitted to enter the cave at a time may be lower than usual.

“The administrator of the cave will adjust a number of entrances according to the current situation,” the Administration of Slovak Caves wrote on its website.

Masks are still obligatory. Visitors are also asked to disinfect their hands and maintain some distance from others. The administration added that people who do not feel well should postpone their visit to the caves.

Rules to follow in caves - follow the information posted at the caves visitors’ centres - the number of persons per admission could be reduced – be patient when waiting - the cave manager shall adapt the number of admissions to the actual situation - wear a face and mouth covering during your visit - maintain a safe physical distance from unknown persons - use hand sanitizer - avoid touching your face - postpone your visit in case you are not feeling well

15. Jun 2020 at 13:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff