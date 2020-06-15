Ex-state secretary Jankovská came to NAKA, allegedly to confess. This has not been confirmed yet

She was detained for her communication with Marian Kočner.

Ex-state secretary (deputy minister) of the Justice Ministry Monika Jankovská came to the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) department in Nitra on the morning of June 15. She was later joined by her lawyer Peter Erdös, who told the media that Jankovská was invited for a hearing, but he could not specify in which matter.

Although the Denník N daily first reported that she was ready to confess, Jankovská left NAKA after four hours and was transported back to custody.

Her lawyer indicated that no long hearing took place, and she mostly read the file, the Sme daily wrote.

“You saw how quickly the other lawyers left so you can conclude from it how long the hearing was,” Erdös said, as quoted by Sme, refusing to say more.

Jankovská was detained with 12 other judges back in March during the Búrka (Storm) operation. They were detained over their communication via the Threema app with Marian Kočner, who is charged with several crimes including ordering the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak.

