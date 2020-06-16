Baťa Canal open for water sports and cruises

The canal lies on the border between Slovakia and the Czech Republic. It is a significant touristic attraction of the region.

“Transport through the canal was only allowed at the beginning of this month,” said Transport Minister Andrej Doležal, who came to open the season, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “I believe that we will be successful in starting tourism again.”

The Baťa Canal is the water road constructed to regulate the rivers Morava and Radějovka. It is 53 metres long and leads from Otrokovice in the Czech Republic to Skalica in the Slovak area.

The idea was initiated by businessman Tomáš Baťa and after his death, it came to life thanks to Jan Antonín Baťa in 1934-1938. It was used to transport brown coal in the past.

16. Jun 2020 at 21:08 | Compiled by Spectator staff