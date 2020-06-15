The court blocked tax fraudster Bašternák’s property

At the same time, it has proposed to remove the bankruptcy trustee overseeing his property.

The Bratislava I District Court has blocked the property of tax fraudster Ladislav Bašternák, which he transferred to his relatives under dubious conditions.

This includes land and properties in Donovaly (Banská Bystrica Region), flats and co-ownership shares in Bratislava, business shares and various vehicles. At the same time, the court banned Bašternák’s wife and other people from transferring, renting out or burdening the property signed over by Bašternák.

The court thus accepted the proposal of the state’s legal representative, who acts as a creditor in this case and has the right to appeal against the legal actions carried out by Bašternák, the Interior Ministry said.

At the same time, the court has proposed to replace the current bankruptcy trustee, Lenka Ivanová.

The court issued the decisions on June 8, which become effective on June 12. They can still be challenged.

Questionable actions of the trustee

“Despite her initial promises, trustee Lenka Ivanová has not submitted counterclaims, explaining that the conditions to apply the right of appeal had not been met during the bankruptcy proceeding,” the Interior Ministry said.

After assessing the situation, the ministry decided to order external legal services. Represented by the Dentons Europe law firm, it submitted appeals to the court in late May and asked for immediate actions.

“Based on the court decisions, the ministry says that the attitude of trustee Lenka Ivanová was unfounded and at odds with her legal duty to represent the interests of creditors,” the ministry continued.

15. Jun 2020 at 12:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff