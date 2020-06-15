Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Two former prime ministers part ways on an eventful week

Slovakia was mentioned in international media after a school attack. The police are hard at work.

March 2018: Robert Fico resigns as the prime minister.March 2018: Robert Fico resigns as the prime minister. (Source: SITA)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Slovakia experienced an unprecedented violent attack on a school, Peter Pellegrini left the Smer party and the police raided a governmental agency, hinting at a major information security breach that most likely did not happen.

Vrútky attack shocks Slovakia

A deadly school shooting in Slovakia, an unprecedented event for the country, took place in the small northern-Slovak railway-junction town of Vrútky. A 22-year-old man, who was a former pupil of the local primary school, launched a knife attack in the school, killing the deputy headmaster and injuring another teacher and two fourth-graders. The police shot the attacker dead to stop him from hurting others.

The investigation of the incident is still underway. The information that has surfaced so far points to earlier incidents that the attacker was involved in - he had faced charges after he threatened a train conductor and dispatcher at the Vrútky station late last year. After he was charged, he cooperated with the police, Denník N reported. He was found guilty and sentenced to a suspended sentence of eight months behind bars.

Information appeared on social networks after the incident that the attacker had been bullied while he studied at the school. The far-right ĽSNS MP Milan Mazurek was quick to spread fake information on Facebook that the attacker was Roma, which both the police and PM Igor Matovič rebuffed.

>>>Read more about how Slovak schools protect themselves from attackers.

Pellegrini leaves Fico

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Jun 2020 at 13:50  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Ex-state secretary Jankovská came to NAKA, allegedly to confess. This has not been confirmed yet

She was detained for her communication with Marian Kočner.

NAKA detains Monika Jankovská in March 2020.

Innovations with the greatest added value

Richard Roštecký of Touch4IT explains the dominant trends defining the era of digital transformation.

Illustrative stock photo

Brexit: Enough is enough

I find myself in the strange position of agreeing with Boris Johnson.

Flags tied to railings outside Parliament are reflected on a wet pavement in London, January 24, 2019.

Female Roma lawyer who has known poverty and prejudice. Progressives have a new leader

The human rights expert, Irena Bihariová, brands herself a social liberal. She believes teaming up with Spolu was a mistake.

Irena Bihariová and Michal Truban, new and former chairs of Progressive Slovakia, hug each other in Bratislava on June 6, 2020.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)