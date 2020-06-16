Digital economy index: Slovakia at bottom ranks among EU states

About 82 percent of Slovaks use the internet and two-thirds use online banking.

Slovakia ended 22nd among the 28 member states in the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) 2020. Results were published by the European Commission.

Slovakia is a low-performer in terms of the digital economy Read more

Based on data before the pandemic, Slovakia slightly increased its rating.

This result was reached thanks to improvement in the fields of connectedness, use of internet services and digital public services, the SITA newswire reported.

V4 under the EU average

16. Jun 2020 at 13:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff