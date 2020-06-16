Items in shopping cart: View
A publisher of the Pravda daily has filed for protection

Perex is under temporary protection from June 15 until October.

The publisher, Perex, is under temporary protection from June 15 until October. The Pravda daily is the publisher's strongest brand.

One of the largest publishers in Slovakia, Perex, has turned to the court, asking for the temporary protection of its business, which is a tool introduced by the government to protect firms against coronavirus impacts.

Even though the publisher issues the best-selling Pravda daily, it is experiencing a shortage of income from advertising amid the pandemic like other media outlets. This is mainly the result of a past court case.

Protected until October. At least

16. Jun 2020 at 21:27  | Compiled by Spectator staff

