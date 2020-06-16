A publisher of the Pravda daily has filed for protection

One of the largest publishers in Slovakia, Perex, has turned to the court, asking for the temporary protection of its business, which is a tool introduced by the government to protect firms against coronavirus impacts.
Even though the publisher issues the best-selling Pravda daily, it is experiencing a shortage of income from advertising amid the pandemic like other media outlets. This is mainly the result of a past court case.
Protected until October. At least
16. Jun 2020 at 21:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff