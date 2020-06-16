A publisher of the Pravda daily has filed for protection

The publisher, Perex, is under temporary protection from June 15 until October. The Pravda daily is the publisher's strongest brand. (Source: Index)

One of the largest publishers in Slovakia, Perex, has turned to the court, asking for the temporary protection of its business, which is a tool introduced by the government to protect firms against coronavirus impacts.

Even though the publisher issues the best-selling Pravda daily, it is experiencing a shortage of income from advertising amid the pandemic like other media outlets. This is mainly the result of a past court case.

Protected until October. At least

16. Jun 2020 at 21:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff