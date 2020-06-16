Slovak Scientist of 2019 awarded to a physicist

Peter Skyba has studied low-temperature physics for 40 years.

Physicist Peter Skyba, who researches low-temperature physics, has been named the Slovak Scientist of the Year.

Skyba, who works at the Institute of Experimental Physics of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV), received the award for the scientific results he achieved in the study of the properties of condensed matter at very low temperatures, especially superfluid helium-3 as a model system for cosmology, as reported by the SITA newswire.

The 23rd Scientist of the Year award was announced by the Centre for Scientific and Technical Information, the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV), and the Association of Slovak Scientific and Technical Societies.

At the ceremony, held on June 16 in Bratislava, Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS) pledged the ministry would go on supporting science and research.

People better than nature

The findings, Skyba noted, are related to laboratory modeling of the properties of black holes. Skyba further explained that humans can cool substances close to zero, but humanity does not yet know if nature can do it alone.

“The physics of low temperatures is an area of human activity where humans overcome nature,” Skyba claimed.

He added it may be the only area where people are better. The Slovak physicist has been working on this research since 1982.

The Scientist of the Year (winners & categories) SCIENTIST OF THE YEAR: Peter Skyba (SAV) YOUNG RESEARCHER: Cyril Rajnák (University of Ss Cyril and Methodius in Trnava) ...exceptional contribution in the field of research of single-molecule, single-ion and single-chain magnets and their potential use in practice... INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR: Ján Híveš (Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava) ...research and development of technology for the production of a strong "green" oxidiser capable of ecologically disposing of a wide range of micro-pollutants in the environment, especially in all types of water... TECHNOLOGIST OF THE YEAR: Emil Spišák (Technical University in Košice) ...design and realisation of the Prototype and Innovation Centre of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at Košice-based Technical University... PERSONALITY OF INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION: Dušan Galusek (Alexander Dubček University in Trenčín) ...successful years of cooperation with top global and European materials research institutes and obtaining support from the Horizon 2020 program for the construction of a glass research centre of European importance in Slovakia... Source: SITA

16. Jun 2020 at 21:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff