Take a look at the view from the first completed residential tower of Zaha Hadid’s project in Bratislava

Interest in he yet to be built fourth residential tower exceeds supply by almost 10 times.

The first residential tower of the Sky Park project designed by prominent British architect Zaha Hadid is complete. Currently it is waiting for final building approval and owners of the apartments may move there in the summer. The completion of the first phase of the project, which includes three residential towers, the Sky Park Offices office building and a public park, is scheduled for the end of 2020.

“Despite the current situation being complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, the Sky Park project is progressing according to the planned schedule,” said Juraj Nevolník, executive director of the developer Penta Real Estate Slovakia. Originally the owners were scheduled to move in in May.

The three 31-storey residential towers will hold a total of almost 800 apartments and 1,100 parking places. All the apartments have been sold.

The developer has not launched construction of the fourth residential tower yet even though it has obtained all the needed permits.

“We have temporarily postponed the fourth tower due to the corona crisis,” said Nevolník, adding that the launch of construction would depend on how much the crisis hit the real estate market.

In spite of the crisis, the developer reports high interest in the fourth tower’s apartments although it is not selling any yet. About 2,500 people have shown interest in 260 apartments. These will include one-, two- and three-room apartments as well as penthouses on the highest, 29th floor. Those interested will have to reach deeper into their pockets to buy a new home in this project.

“Currently we see the prices being between €4,500 and €5,000 per square metre,” said Nevolník, adding that starting prices for apartments in the first three towers were at about €3,000 per square metre back in 2017.

Sky Park project

The €420-million project includes four 31-storey residential buildings, two administrative buildings, one under construction. Part of the project is a 30,000 square metre city park to be completed this year as well as the protected historical heating plant designed by prominent Slovak architect Dušan Jurkovič, reconstruction of which continues and should be completed by year’s end.

18. Jun 2020 at 11:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff