Trial: Kočner denied having ordered the murder of journalist

The Kuciak murder trial continued in Pezinok on June 17. Kočner insists an unspecified wealthy Russian is behind the deed.

Marian Kočner rejected any connection between himself and the 2018 murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová during the trial session that was held in Pezinok on June 17.

Kočner faces charges of ordering the murder of investigative reporter Ján Kuciak, who was killed in his house in western Slovakia in February 2018 together with his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

"I have ordered no murder and I have nothing to do with it," Kočner, who had previously rejected to comment, told the court, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

17. Jun 2020 at 21:36  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Marian Kočner

Ján Kuciak, Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka, Kuciak murder trial

