Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bohemia boat at Domaša, summer season begins

Bohemia plans five educative cruises a day. Travellers may learn the history of the water dam and water travel in Domaša during the cruise.

(Source: TASR)

The Bohemia ship is back at the Domaša water dam in eastern Slovakia. During the season, it runs five times a day. There is a special programme for vacationists. Discover more tourist attractions with our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide. A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide. (Source: )

“We had wanted to carry out cruises since Easter. We also hired staff for this purpose but had to postpone it because of the coronavirus,” said Radovan Kapraľ, mayor of Kvakovce village, as quoted by the TASR newswire. Kvakovce is the village operating the boat with own civic association.

The Bohemia, which returned to Domaša after 26 years last year, took the first cruise this year on June 19. Kapraľ believes that the season will be favourable for the boat that was out of the operation for eight months due to a lack of the water in the dam.

Bohemia is planning five educational cruises a day. Travellers may learn the history of the water dam and water travel in Domaša during the cruise. There will also be a series of summer concerts on Thursdays.

The only port for the Bohemia is the jetty in the Dobrá recreation area. Information about times of cruises and a film about last year's boat journey from Prague to Domaša can be found at plavbydomasa.sk.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Zemplínska šírava (dam) Zemplínska šírava (dam) (Source: Jozef Rovňak (EXCEL))

23. Jun 2020 at 13:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Coronavirus in Slovakia: Testing is targeted, imported infection reckoned with

Numbers of COVID-19 tests have dramatically decreased after Slovakia opened up.

Illustrative stock photo

Team Europe rebuilds better together

We cannot return to the pre-COVID world as it was.

People sit in the sun on a lawn of the Jardin du Luxembourg park in Paris.

Flights between Košice and Vienna restored (news digest)

Controversial bank levy will change, unemployment keeps growing. Read your overview of news from June 22, 2020.

First passengers from Vienna arrived in Košice on June 22, 2020.

Jobless rate keeps growing

It will probably not return to the level of 2019’s end earlier than four to five years.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)