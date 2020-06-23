Bohemia boat at Domaša, summer season begins

The Bohemia ship is back at the Domaša water dam in eastern Slovakia. During the season, it runs five times a day. There is a special programme for vacationists. Discover more tourist attractions with our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

“We had wanted to carry out cruises since Easter. We also hired staff for this purpose but had to postpone it because of the coronavirus,” said Radovan Kapraľ, mayor of Kvakovce village, as quoted by the TASR newswire. Kvakovce is the village operating the boat with own civic association.

The Bohemia, which returned to Domaša after 26 years last year, took the first cruise this year on June 19. Kapraľ believes that the season will be favourable for the boat that was out of the operation for eight months due to a lack of the water in the dam.

Bohemia is planning five educational cruises a day. Travellers may learn the history of the water dam and water travel in Domaša during the cruise. There will also be a series of summer concerts on Thursdays.

The only port for the Bohemia is the jetty in the Dobrá recreation area. Information about times of cruises and a film about last year's boat journey from Prague to Domaša can be found at plavbydomasa.sk.

Zemplínska šírava (dam) (Source: Jozef Rovňak (EXCEL))

23. Jun 2020 at 13:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff