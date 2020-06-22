The story of the short-lived proxy and more "values" brought up

Sunday saw shops open again and a Sme Rodina MP leave her plenipotentiary post after just a few days. Fico let slip an unintended confession.

Sme Rodina MP Petra Krištúfková and the leader of the party, Boris Kollár. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content.

By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Krištúfková’s come-and-go proxy moment shows something about the ruling coalition. Sunday shopping and abortions are back. Pellegrini takes 10 MPs away from Smer, and Fico calls out treason.

What Krištúfková shows

22. Jun 2020 at 13:47 | Michaela Terenzani