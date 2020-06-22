Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

The story of the short-lived proxy and more "values" brought up

Sunday saw shops open again and a Sme Rodina MP leave her plenipotentiary post after just a few days. Fico let slip an unintended confession.

Sme Rodina MP Petra Krištúfková and the leader of the party, Boris Kollár. Sme Rodina MP Petra Krištúfková and the leader of the party, Boris Kollár. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content.
By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Krištúfková’s come-and-go proxy moment shows something about the ruling coalition. Sunday shopping and abortions are back. Pellegrini takes 10 MPs away from Smer, and Fico calls out treason.

What Krištúfková shows

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

22. Jun 2020 at 13:47  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Blog: Humanitarian aid during the COVID-19 pandemic

Here is a snapshot of how volunteers for a Slovak NGO have helped others in Albania during the coronavirus pandemic.

Adra Albania's humanitarian response team. They primarily focus on the Roma and Egyptian communities in Tirana, Albania.

A new proxy has resigned from the post, following reports on her visit to Kočner’s yacht

She spent only four days in the post.

Petra Krištúfková and Boris Kollár at June 21 press conference.

Coalition reveals plans to amend abortion laws

Conservative MP says she hopes her proposal will hush the noises around abortion law in Slovakia.

Anna Záborská

Courtyard of Spiš Castle becomes canvas for floor plan of Notre-Dame Cathedral

The cathedral would fit into the castle.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)