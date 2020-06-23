Bratislava becomes home of European Labour Authority

ELA is meant to make Europe’s labour market fairer and enable citizen mobility.

An agency that ensures labour laws are enforced and the labour market is fair all over the European Union will soon start working from Bratislava.

Slovakia will be home to this new EU body after 15 other member states backed Bratislava over other European cities as the location for the European Labour Authority (ELA) in 2019.

The establishment of the ELA in Slovakia has been seen as a major milestone, enhancing Slovakia’s reputation within the EU.

“This is a victory not only for Bratislava but for all of Slovakia, because our pro-European reputation will be even stronger,” said European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič after Slovakia was picked as a country to host the ELA.

In December 2019, the European delegation led by Joost Korte, Director-General of the EC’s Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion Department, came to check the premises in Bratislava in which the ELA would be located.

17 million Europeans live and work outside their home country

The authority was launched in reaction to the fact that about 17 million Europeans live or work outside their own home country, a number that represents double of what it used to be a decade ago, data from the European Commission showed.

23. Jun 2020 at 13:00 | Jana Liptáková , Nina Hrabovská Francelová