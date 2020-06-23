Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava becomes home of European Labour Authority

ELA is meant to make Europe’s labour market fairer and enable citizen mobility.

(Source: TASR)

An agency that ensures labour laws are enforced and the labour market is fair all over the European Union will soon start working from Bratislava.

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)

Slovakia will be home to this new EU body after 15 other member states backed Bratislava over other European cities as the location for the European Labour Authority (ELA) in 2019.

The establishment of the ELA in Slovakia has been seen as a major milestone, enhancing Slovakia’s reputation within the EU.

“This is a victory not only for Bratislava but for all of Slovakia, because our pro-European reputation will be even stronger,” said European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič after Slovakia was picked as a country to host the ELA.

In December 2019, the European delegation led by Joost Korte, Director-General of the EC’s Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion Department, came to check the premises in Bratislava in which the ELA would be located.

17 million Europeans live and work outside their home country

The authority was launched in reaction to the fact that about 17 million Europeans live or work outside their own home country, a number that represents double of what it used to be a decade ago, data from the European Commission showed.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

23. Jun 2020 at 13:00  | Jana Liptáková , Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: European Union

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Bratislava

Top stories

Coronavirus in Slovakia: Testing is targeted, imported infection reckoned with

Numbers of COVID-19 tests have dramatically decreased after Slovakia opened up.

Illustrative stock photo

Team Europe rebuilds better together

We cannot return to the pre-COVID world as it was.

People sit in the sun on a lawn of the Jardin du Luxembourg park in Paris.

Flights between Košice and Vienna restored (news digest)

Controversial bank levy will change, unemployment keeps growing. Read your overview of news from June 22, 2020.

First passengers from Vienna arrived in Košice on June 22, 2020.

Jobless rate keeps growing

It will probably not return to the level of 2019’s end earlier than four to five years.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)