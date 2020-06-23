Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Almost one in three university students lost job due to coronavirus

Statistics vary for different regions, students in Bratislava among the worst off.

(Source: Sme)

The coronavirus crisis has impacted more than full-time workers. Almost one on three university students (27 percent) lost their job in Slovakia during the coronavirus pandemic.

This information results from a poll of the Praxuj project. The respondents were 2,099 students of the biggest universities and colleges. The poll was conducted between June 5 and 14.

The situation is the most critical in the Prešov Region, where 41 percent of students polled lost their job. The situation in the Bratislava Region is also very critical, where 30 percent of respondents lost their job, followed by the Trnava Region where 28 percent of respondents lost their job.

The most favourable working environment for students was in the Košice and Žilina regions, where 20 percent reported to have lost their job.

“We believe state aid will be implemented to contribute to university students getting their jobs back,” said co-founder of the Praxuj project, Jozef Gašparík, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

It has been previously confirmed by various data that students who work while studying at university have a greater chance of succeeding in the labour market, he noted.

23. Jun 2020 at 13:20  | Compiled by Spectator staff

