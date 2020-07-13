Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Online can partly replace on-site events

It was interesting to see how rapidly users switch to the online environment.

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2020, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

Several HR events are organised during the year in Slovakia, not only to represent employers, experts and leaders in this field, but also to give potential employees the opportunity to meet their future company representatives in person or improve their chances of being successful at a job interview.

But the pandemic had an impact on this side of events, too. On March 10, 2020 all public events were scrapped. As of June 10, 2020 they can be organised again, with maximum 500 people, a number far lower than the attendance of these conferences, job fairs and meetings. This was the case of The Leaders international conference that has taken place in Bratislava regularly since 2014. The conference was planned to take place again in June 2020, but the organisers decided to cancel it.

13. Jul 2020 at 8:00  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Theme: Career and HR

