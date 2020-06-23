Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Experts warn of deeper recession if COVID-19 cases spike

Slovak economy is projected to fall by nearly 10 percent in 2020.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger and his colleagues of the Institute for Financial Policy present Slovakia's latest macroeconomic forest on June 23, 2020. Finance Minister Eduard Heger and his colleagues of the Institute for Financial Policy present Slovakia's latest macroeconomic forest on June 23, 2020. (Source: TASR)

In its latest forecast, the Slovak Finance Ministry estimates that the country will experience an economic downturn of 9.8 percent, worsening its estimate by 2.6 percentage points compared to April.

The country's economic recovery is to start in the second half of this year, with a projected growth of 7.6 percent in 2021. The ministry has claimed the Slovak economy will return to its pre-coronavirus figures in late 2022.

Domestic and foreign demand will decrease, and businesses will defer their investments. At the same time, unemployment is expected to increase while wage pressures will ease.

The ministry relies on government consumption when it comes to boosting the economy, as well as on European money. It is, simultaneously, worried a second COVID-19 wave would intensify the recession.

Foreign and domestic demand down

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

23. Jun 2020 at 21:43  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

A record economic drop predicted for the Slovak economy (news digest)

A leading IT school is falling apart and a ruling coalition party has a plagiarism problem. News from Slovakia on June 23.

Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina

Bratislava’s Petržalka is tighting up on drinking in public

Those caught red-handed could be fined up to €33.

Petržalka adds more places to the list of where drinking in public is prohibited.

Team Europe rebuilds better together

We cannot return to the pre-COVID world as it was.

People sit in the sun on a lawn of the Jardin du Luxembourg park in Paris.

Bratislava becomes home of European Labour Authority

ELA is meant to make Europe’s labour market fairer and enable citizen mobility.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)