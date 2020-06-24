Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovaks change holiday plans. They want to stay home

Almost 70 percent of holidaymakers who planned to travel abroad have decided to change their intention due to the coronavirus.

Thermalpark ŠíravaThermalpark Šírava (Source: TASR)

Almost half of Slovaks who planned to spend a holiday abroad this year will stay in Slovakia.

This stems from a poll carried out by the AKO agency the Hospodárske Noviny daily between June 10 and 15, 2020 on 1,000 respondents older than 18 years of age.

As much as 53 percent of adult Slovaks are planning to go on holiday. Of them, almost 46 percent said they planned to spend their holiday abroad, but they changed their mind and would prefer to stay in Slovakia. One-fifth said they planned a holiday abroad and will actually go abroad, while more than one-third (35 percent) said they planned to spend their holiday in Slovakia and they will.

Of all people who plan to go on holiday this year, either in Slovakia or abroad, only one-fifth of respondents did not change plans, the AKO poll reads.

More men than women changed their holiday plans. The changes were also more frequent in the age group of 40-49 years, and in the case of inhabitants of the Trenčín Region, Žilina Region and the Banská Bystrica Region.

As much as 70 percent of holidaymakers who originally planned to spend their holiday abroad changed their plans due to the coronavirus, the poll suggests.

24. Jun 2020 at 13:18  | Compiled by Spectator staff

