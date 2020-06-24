Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia is a moderate innovator

Slovakia scores the worst in venture capital expenditures, R&D expenditures in the business sector, lifelong learning, and opportunity-driven entrepreneurship.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR/AP)

Employment impacts and sales impacts are the strongest innovation dimensions, with Slovakia performing above the EU average, the European Innovation Scoreboard 2020 report suggests.

Everything you need to know about the Slovak business environment. For more details visit shop.spectator.sk. Everything you need to know about the Slovak business environment. For more details visit shop.spectator.sk.

Overall, Slovakia belongs to a group of Moderate Innovators, with a score below the EU average. Over time, its performance has increased relative to that of the EU in 2012.

Slovakia scores particularly well on Employment in fast-growing enterprises of innovative sectors, Sales of new-to-market and new-to-firm product innovations, Medium and high-tech product exports, and New doctorate graduates.

Finance and support, Innovators and Intellectual assets are the weakest innovation dimensions. Overall, Slovakia’s lowest indicator scores include Venture capital expenditures, R&D expenditures in the business sector, Lifelong learning, and Opportunity-driven entrepreneurship.

On the other hand, it shows the highest positive difference to the EU in Total Entrepreneurial Activity, Value-added share foreign-controlled enterprises and Average annual change in GDP, and the biggest negative difference in Top R&D spending enterprises, GDP per capita and Buyer sophistication.

(Source: European Commission)

The European innovation scoreboard provides a comparative analysis of innovation performance in EU countries, other European countries, and regional neighbours. It assesses the relative strengths and weaknesses of national innovation systems and helps countries identify areas they need to address.

The best country in this sense is Sweden, which continues to be the EU innovation leader, followed by Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Investmet Guide: Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment Read more 

24. Jun 2020 at 13:21  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

President Čaputová is in preventive quarantine

She cancelled her programme for the entire week.

President Zuzana Čaputová

Slovakia not out of the woods on COVID-19

We should not give up on tried and true measures just yet.

Čumil (Rubberneck) with mask

A record economic drop predicted for the Slovak economy (news digest)

A leading IT school is falling apart and a ruling coalition party has a plagiarism problem. News from Slovakia on June 23.

Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina

Academic staff to leave FIIT STU over its dean’s actions

Conflicts at the leading IT faculty in Bratislava started a year ago.

FIIT STU students and employees go on strike on Feb 18, 2020, in Bratislava.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)