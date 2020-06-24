Quarantine and tracking mobile phone data pondered as number of COVID-19 cases rises in Slovakia

The government has already asked mobile networks operators to text people staying in non-safe countries.

People coming from the countries that have not been entered on the "safe list" might be subjected to some stricter controls once they enter Slovakia.

The government is pondering using mobile phone data to gain information about people coming from unsafe countries, which include, among other countries in Europe, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí suggested on Wednesday that this solution is being considered. He also admitted this kind of control would require changes to the laws.

Meanwhile, the authorities have asked mobile operators to send text messages to people in these countries, notifying them that they are in a country that is not on the safe list and that they should follow the measures of the regional public health authorities upon their return to Slovakia, the SITA newswire reported.

24. Jun 2020 at 19:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff