Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Quarantine and tracking mobile phone data pondered as number of COVID-19 cases rises in Slovakia

The government has already asked mobile networks operators to text people staying in non-safe countries.

The new app for smart quarantine.The new app for smart quarantine. (Source: SME)

People coming from the countries that have not been entered on the "safe list" might be subjected to some stricter controls once they enter Slovakia.

Related articleHow to travel to and from Slovakia post-coronavirus Read more 

The government is pondering using mobile phone data to gain information about people coming from unsafe countries, which include, among other countries in Europe, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí suggested on Wednesday that this solution is being considered. He also admitted this kind of control would require changes to the laws.

Meanwhile, the authorities have asked mobile operators to send text messages to people in these countries, notifying them that they are in a country that is not on the safe list and that they should follow the measures of the regional public health authorities upon their return to Slovakia, the SITA newswire reported.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. Jun 2020 at 19:28  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Čaputová in isolation, Kollár under pressure, Matovič talks stability (news digest)

There has been another rise in the rate of new coronavirus cases. Tension is growing around the parliament's speaker. Business environment might get a boost soon.

Boris Kollár (left) and Igor Matovič.

Experts warn of deeper recession if COVID-19 cases spike

Slovak economy is projected to fall by nearly 10 percent in 2020.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger and his colleagues of the Institute for Financial Policy present Slovakia's latest macroeconomic forest on June 23, 2020.

President Čaputová tested negative with the coronavirus

She is staying in quarantine until the second test is negative too.

President Zuzana Čaputová

Slovakia not out of the woods on COVID-19

We should not give up on tried and true measures just yet.

Čumil (Rubberneck) with mask
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)