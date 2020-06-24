Matovič: Kollár and Danko are not the same

Several government ministers suggest Kollár should step down. The PM insists a stable coalition is the priority now rather than Kollár's thesis.

PM Igor Matovič (l) and Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Source: Government's Office via SITA)

Several ruling coalition politicians and some ministers opine that leader of the ruling coalition Sme Rodina party and Parliament's Speaker Boris Kollár should step down after he admitted to having copied part of his master thesis from textbooks and the internet.

Prime Minister Igor Matovič, whose reaction was most awaited during the day, on the other hand, said he will not demand Kollár's resignation.

Kollár and his party colleague Petra Krištúfková have been accused of plagiarising their theses. Krištúfková and Kollár both studied at the private University of Central Europe in the western-Slovak town of Skalica.

Danko and Kollár are not the same

24. Jun 2020 at 19:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff