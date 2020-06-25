Physicist Skyba: The cooling of matter opens new doors

Cooled superfluid Helium-3 acts like the vacuum of the universe, Peter Skyba tells us. Why does low-temperature physics matter?

Physicist PETER SKYBA has been named Slovakia's Scientist of 2019. The Slovak expert received this honour for his achievements in the study of the properties of substances at very low temperatures, in particular superfluid Helium-3, and for the development of this field of physics in Slovakia.

"It's amazing to have the whole infinite universe in a drop of Helium," he said, describing his research during the June 16 award ceremony.

Today, Skyba works at the Centre for Low-Temperature Physics, which falls under the Institute of Experimental Physics of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV).

25. Jun 2020 at 11:29 | Matúš Beňo