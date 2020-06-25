Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Physicist Skyba: The cooling of matter opens new doors

Cooled superfluid Helium-3 acts like the vacuum of the universe, Peter Skyba tells us. Why does low-temperature physics matter?

Physicist Peter Skyba became Slovakia's Scientist of 2019 on June 16, 2020. Physicist Peter Skyba became Slovakia's Scientist of 2019 on June 16, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Physicist PETER SKYBA has been named Slovakia's Scientist of 2019. The Slovak expert received this honour for his achievements in the study of the properties of substances at very low temperatures, in particular superfluid Helium-3, and for the development of this field of physics in Slovakia.

"It's amazing to have the whole infinite universe in a drop of Helium," he said, describing his research during the June 16 award ceremony.

Today, Skyba works at the Centre for Low-Temperature Physics, which falls under the Institute of Experimental Physics of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV).

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

25. Jun 2020 at 11:29  | Matúš Beňo

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Sulík sends his business-environment-boosting measures to parliament

The cabinet gave a green light to the measures prepared by the Economy Ministry to improve the business environment in Slovakia.

Richard Sulík

Čaputová in isolation, Kollár under pressure, Matovič talks stability (news digest)

There has been another rise in the rate of new coronavirus cases. Tension is growing around the parliament's speaker. Business environment might get a boost soon.

Boris Kollár (left) and Igor Matovič.

Experts warn of deeper recession if COVID-19 cases spike

Slovak economy is projected to fall by nearly 10 percent in 2020.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger and his colleagues of the Institute for Financial Policy present Slovakia's latest macroeconomic forest on June 23, 2020.

President Čaputová tested negative with the coronavirus

She is staying in quarantine until the second test is negative too.

President Zuzana Čaputová
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)