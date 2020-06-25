Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Why Kollár is wrong and his claims are indefensible (FAQs)

Kollár’s claim that stealing from other authors “is no tragedy” is wrong.

Boris Kollár showing the originality protocol.Boris Kollár showing the originality protocol. (Source: SITA)

When two years ago ex-speaker of parliament Andrej Danko faced accusations of his doctoral dissertation having been plagiarised, he said that it had been technically okay in 1999.

“Plagiarism is a fraud and the fact that it cannot be done has been holding true since the Middle Ages,” said Dušan Katuščák, an author of books on writing theses.

Boris Kollár is now using similar arguments atoDanko, claiming that his thesis was approved by the supervisor, the opponent and the examination board.

Related articleMatovič: Kollár and Danko are not the same Read more 

What is plagiarism, what is cut-and-paste work, what are the deficiencies of anti-plagiarism systems and who has final say in deciding on whether a thesis had been stolen?

The Sme daily prepared answers to some frequently asked questions, implying that Kollár’s claim that stealing from other authors “is no tragedy” is wrong.

Q: Is Kollár right when saying the 24-percent similarity with other works is alright?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

25. Jun 2020 at 13:59  | Michal Katuška

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Slovak businesses confessing to more revenue

The eKasa online system was introduced nearly a year ago.

This is what we should fear, according to some MPs

Not the global pandemic, nor impending recession.

Anna Záborská presents the proposal to amend abortion law in Slovakia on June 19, 2020.

Physicist Skyba: The cooling of matter opens new doors

Cooled superfluid Helium-3 acts like the vacuum of the universe, Peter Skyba tells us. Why does low-temperature physics matter?

Physicist Peter Skyba became Slovakia's Scientist of 2019 on June 16, 2020.

Sulík sends his business-environment-boosting measures to parliament

The cabinet gave a green light to the measures prepared by the Economy Ministry to improve the business environment in Slovakia.

Richard Sulík
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)