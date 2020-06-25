Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovak businesses confessing to more revenue

The eKasa online system was introduced nearly a year ago.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Entrepreneurs and traders in Slovakia are reporting more revenue, which also increases the sum state collects on taxes.

One of the reasons is the eKasa online cash registers system introduced on July 1, 2019, the Index magazine reported.

It is compulsory for all traders, restaurants, bars, hotels and taxi drivers to connect with the system. Some of them did so only at the end of last year. Until then, there was a transition period during which the Financial Administration did not penalize entrepreneurs for not using the system. They had to prove, though, that they had asked for registration.

“The project was fully launched in January 2020,” Ivana Skokanová, spokesperson for the Financial Administration, told Index.

Currently, more than 236,000 cash registers, including virtual ones, are connected with the system.

Financial Administration positive

eKasa is an online system for registering revenue in real time on the servers of the Financial Administration. All cash registers in the country need to have internet access and communicate with the Financial Administration. The cash register automatically sends the data from receipts to the Financial Administration.

25. Jun 2020 at 14:02  | Compiled by Spectator staff

