Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Short trip from Košice: Cool down near waterfalls

Cascade Hájska valley is part of Slovak Karst National Park.

(Source: TASR)

Hájske Falls cascade at Hájsky Stream above the village of Háj in the Košice-okolie district. The location is accessible by car from Košice in about 40 minutes. Discover the region with our Košice travel guide.

Discover region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our Košice region travel guide.

Cascade Hájska Valley is part of the Slovak Karst National Park.

The village of Hačava is located in the upper part of the village. The waterfalls are easily accessible from the asphalt road between Háj and Hačava.

The Zádielská Tiesňava Gorge is also nearby, worth visiting.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

St Elizabeth's Cathedral in Košice St Elizabeth's Cathedral in Košice (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

1. Jul 2020 at 13:57  | Compiled by Spectator staff

