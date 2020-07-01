Short trip from Košice: Cool down near waterfalls

Cascade Hájska valley is part of Slovak Karst National Park.

Hájske Falls cascade at Hájsky Stream above the village of Háj in the Košice-okolie district. The location is accessible by car from Košice in about 40 minutes. Discover the region with our Košice travel guide.

The village of Hačava is located in the upper part of the village. The waterfalls are easily accessible from the asphalt road between Háj and Hačava.

The Zádielská Tiesňava Gorge is also nearby, worth visiting.

St Elizabeth's Cathedral in Košice (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

1. Jul 2020 at 13:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff