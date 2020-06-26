Post-coronavirus demand for health workers to grow

ManpowerGroup’s Talent Shortage 2020 reveals jobs in short supply.

Trade positions, such as welders and electricians, continue to be the hardest roles to fill, ManpowerGroup’s Talent Shortage 2020 survey has found (Source: TASR)

With automation on the rise, technology has begun to redefine rather than eliminate jobs. As a result, employers cannot find enough workers with necessary skills in the long term.

(Source: ManpowerGroup)

“The lack of suitable talent reduces companies’ ability to satisfy customers, extends delivery times for goods and services, and at the same time, decreases corporate productivity and competitiveness,” Zuzana Rumiz, General Manager of Manpower Group Slovakia, said.

Having carried out a survey among 24,419 employers in 44 countries, including Slovakia, the global staffing firm found that 57 percent of firms in Slovakia could not find enough suitable workers last year.

Rising demand for health workers

Trade positions, such as welders and electricians, continue to be the hardest roles to fill. The survey also shows that the demand for sales representatives and drivers remains high due to an increasing volume of online sales and logistics.

Talent Shortage 2020: The most in-demand jobs worldwide (Source: ManpowerGroup)

The aging population in Slovakia has, moreover, led to jobs in the health care sector growing in importance. “Together with retail, logistics, and IT, these sectors grew even more during the coronavirus crisis,” ManPower Group Slovakia said.

The trend is not expected to reverse after the crisis. Meanwhile, the demand for lawyers, receptionists and project managers has declined over the rise in automation of routine tasks.

The skills that were the hardest to find in Slovakia in 2019 (Source: ManpowerGroup)

26. Jun 2020 at 8:11 | Compiled by Spectator staff