Season in the High Tatras in full swing

Boating in Štrbské Pleso is ready, cable cars are operating, hiking trails are open.

The cable car to Lomnické Sedlo saddle is back in the operation. It started two weeks after the end of the seasonal closure of the mountain trails and after the disappearance of remains of snow that could be slippery.

The cable car is in operation daily and operation hours will be gradually prolonged during the summer to 18:30. It is a black-grey chairlift that will take tourists to Lomnické Saddle.

Summer hiking is among the main attractions of the summer season in the High Tatras. Many hiking trails offer various degrees of difficulty. Other cablecars are also in operation, one takes tourists to Solisko, another to Hrebienok and also to Lomnický Štít Peak.

Among other attractions, there is boating at Štrbské Pleso, mountain carts available from the start to Tatranská Lomnica.

For children, there is the continuing Tatra Wildness, an entertaining and educational eco-friendly project, thanks to which children will become familiar with the Tatras. The guides are four animal friends – Jurko the marmot, Karol the eagle, Kubo the bear and Pirin the chamois.

There is also the Orlíkovo amusement park located at Štrbské Pleso.

30. Jun 2020 at 14:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff