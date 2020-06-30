Season in the High Tatras in full swing

The cable car to Lomnické Sedlo saddle is back in the operation. It started two weeks after the end of the seasonal closure of the mountain trails and after the disappearance of remains of snow that could be slippery.
The cable car is in operation daily and operation hours will be gradually prolonged during the summer to 18:30. It is a black-grey chairlift that will take tourists to Lomnické Saddle.
Summer hiking is among the main attractions of the summer season in the High Tatras. Many hiking trails offer various degrees of difficulty. Other cablecars are also in operation, one takes tourists to Solisko, another to Hrebienok and also to Lomnický Štít Peak.
Among other attractions, there is boating at Štrbské Pleso, mountain carts available from the start to Tatranská Lomnica.
For children, there is the continuing Tatra Wildness, an entertaining and educational eco-friendly project, thanks to which children will become familiar with the Tatras. The guides are four animal friends – Jurko the marmot, Karol the eagle, Kubo the bear and Pirin the chamois.
There is also the Orlíkovo amusement park located at Štrbské Pleso.
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide with more than 1,000 photos and hundred of tourist spots.
- Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- See some selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.
30. Jun 2020 at 14:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff