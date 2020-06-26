Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

BRINGING WORLD TO THE CLASSROOM

The reskilling revolution is a much-needed step forward

The WEF has published almost 100 future jobs with required skills.

Selfactory co-founder and technical director Iveta Tonhauserová(right)Selfactory co-founder and technical director Iveta Tonhauserová(right) (Source: Facebook/Selfactory)

The World Economic Forum has published Jobs of Tomorrow, a report on future jobs and required skills.

With new jobs expected to be created, Selfactory co-founder Iveta Tonhauserová explains what new skills people in Slovakia need to acquire.

A career in the IT sector may be a good choice for people in the future. The WEF report also details other industries in which people can potentially find jobs.

EXAM TOPIC: Jobs

Other study materials:

Glossary: Future jobs will prompt us to upgrade skills Read more  Post-coronavirus demand for health workers to grow Read more  From a manufacturing hall to something better. Industry 4.0 could redefine Slovakia Read more 

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

26. Jun 2020 at 8:48  | Peter Dlhopolec

Theme: Spectator College

