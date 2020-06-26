The reskilling revolution is a much-needed step forward

The World Economic Forum has published Jobs of Tomorrow, a report on future jobs and required skills.
With new jobs expected to be created, Selfactory co-founder Iveta Tonhauserová explains what new skills people in Slovakia need to acquire.
A career in the IT sector may be a good choice for people in the future. The WEF report also details other industries in which people can potentially find jobs.
EXAM TOPIC: Jobs
Other study materials:Glossary: Future jobs will prompt us to upgrade skills Read more Post-coronavirus demand for health workers to grow Read more From a manufacturing hall to something better. Industry 4.0 could redefine Slovakia Read more
The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.
26. Jun 2020 at 8:48 | Peter Dlhopolec