Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Coronavirus in Slovakia: New local epicentre in Čadca

Epidemiologists impose measures, saying they expected case numbers to rise.

The House of Culture in Čadca was also closed because of newly-imposed measures to prevent the spread of the virus.The House of Culture in Čadca was also closed because of newly-imposed measures to prevent the spread of the virus. (Source: TASR)

The recent three days have seen the number of new coronavirus cases in Slovakia reach two-digits, numbers not seen since the beginning of May.

Epidemiologists said that it is an anticipated consequence of loosened measures and open borders.

Most of the cases were identified in the town of Čadca in northern Slovakia. Out of 54 new cases over the recent three days, 25 were identified in the district of Čadca. The measures that public health authorities imposed locally include the closure of local schools and kindergartens and a ban on mass events.

Most of the cases are linked to one infected family, the Sme daily reported. Epidemiologists in Čadca do not yet know with whom the coronavirus-infected family met. They do not exclude contact with people from the nearby region of Sliezsko in the neighbouring Czech Republic and Poland where the coronavirus has spread among the miners.

Tracing contacts

26. Jun 2020 at 16:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

