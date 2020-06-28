Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

In the COVID-19 race, the uncertainty is just as stressful as the run

A quantum mechanics principle provides a good summary of 2020 so far.

(Source: TASR)

Imagine you find yourself suddenly running a race. You didn’t ask to do it. You don’t know why you are, or what is waiting at the finish line. Maybe the end is 100 metres away, or maybe it’s 100 kilometres. Should you run fast or slow? You start to get tired. Should you sit down under that shady tree on the side of the road? But what if the finish line — with food, water and a big party — is just around the corner?

Uncertainty like this is at least as stressful as the running itself, and it’s a lot like the feelings that come from living through this COVID-19 crisis.

First came the shock of the outbreak (suddenly you are in a race). So we all started running (shut down, stay home, wear masks). Now, just as we start looking for the finish line, there is a new breakout in Beijing or Germany. Lisbon locks down 19 districts, and it starts to feel like we may have to take another lap around the racecourse.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

28. Jun 2020 at 16:03  | Benjamin Cunningham

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

First 100 days of new government marked by the pandemic

Political analysts highlight the unusual communication style of PM Igor Matovič. They are not impressed.

PM Igor Matovič

Searching for some hidden millions: Where to find the most valuable art in Slovakia

In Slovak galleries you can view noble art and interact with modern technologies.

Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum

Investigative reporter finds a bullet in his mailbox

The Slovak journalist has been working on the team that Kuciak was part of before he was killed.

Illustrative stock photo

Kollár has not satisfied partners, coronavirus numbers up again (news digest)

Read your overview of news from Slovakia.

Boris Kollár will not use the Mgr. title while in politics, he said in response to plagiarism allegations.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)