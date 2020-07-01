Top 10 July events in Slovakia

With events springing up across Slovakia, people should not forget about public health measures over the summer.

Cultural organisations across Slovakia are preparing many events for the month of July in the wake of lockdown measures having been lifted.

Public health measures, however, remain in place as the pandemic has not vanished into thin air.

"It is still necessary to behave responsibly and pay attention to effective hygiene measures, such as thorough hand washing, social distancing from people you don't know, respiratory hygiene, wearing face coverings indoors, in crowded spaces, in public transport, at public events and the like," The Public Health Authority said on June 25.

Also, mass gatherings of up to 1,000 people will be greenlighted from July 1. Keeping all this information in mind, here's a list of some of the events people can enjoy going to in July:

1) PARTY: Galaxia Soul Open Air, July 3, Hidepark, Nitra

2) CASTLE TOUR: The Corpse Bride, July 4, Červený Kameň [Red Stone Castle], Častá

3) MARKET: African Market, July 4, Stará Vodáreň [Old Waterworks], Nitra

4) CONCERT: Katarína Máliková, July 10, Záhrada [Garden], Banská Bystrica

5) FOLKLORE: Orava Region Sunday, July 12, Museum of the Slovak Village, Martin

6) CYCLE TOUR: "Biking with a Guide" and "Trnava through the Eyes of an Achitect", July, Trnava

7) CHILDREN'S EVENT: Holiday Children's Sunday, July 19, Museum of the Kysuce Village, Nová Bystrica-Vychylovka

8) FILM: Parasite, July 25, Malý Berlín [Small Berlin], Trnava

9) WINE: Modra Wine Cellars Day, July 25, Modra

10) FILM: Films that Can Change Your Life, July 30, Tabačka Kulturfabrik, Košice

Galaxia Soul Open Air

The first open-air party by the river at Hidepark will be full of soul, disco, jazz, funk and deep house music. DJs Adam Kvasnica, C.O.D.E., Rafo, Tasun and Phonotic will be spinning the decks.

Venue: Hidepark

City: Nitra

Date: July 3

Time: 19:00 - 4:00

Admission (on site): €5

Public health measures: temperature checks, hand sanitisers, face coverings (recommended)

The Corpse Bride

The story of a dead bride at Červený Kameň [Red Stone Castle] is an adaptation of Tim Burton's world-famous story full of love, tension and humour. Visitors can discover the castle and its cellars while enjoying a theatrical performance.

Venue: Červený Kameň

City: Častá

Date: July 4

Time: 18:00 - 22:00

Admission (on site): €8 (adults), €4 (older people, students and children), €22 (family)

Public health measures: face coverings, hand sanitisers

(Source: Facebook/Červený Kameň Hrad)

Fresh and dried tropical fruits, spices, luxury coffee or fresh cocoa beans will be at people's disposal in Nitra thanks to he Czech-Ugandan food project, Virunga.cz, that imports the agricultural produce from Africa by air and supports Ugandan local farmers and growers.

Other African markets in July are to be held in Nové Zámky and Košice.

Venue: Stará Vodáreň (outside)

City: Nitra

Date: July 4

Time: 10:00 - 15:00

Admission: free of charge

Public health measures: face coverings (recommended), hand sanitisers

(Source: Facebook/Stará Vodáreň)

She is considered one of the best Slovak breakthrough acts of the last decade. Her debut album Pustvopol (2016) won critical acclaim, nominations and awards in Slovakia and abroad. Máliková released her sophomore album, Postalgia, last year, exploring new sounds while preserving the fragility of the piano and her vocals.

Venue: Záhrada (outside)

City: Banská Bystrica

Date: July 10

Time: 19:00

Admission (online): €10

Public health measures: face coverings (recommended), hand sanitisers

Orava Region Sunday

The open-air museum in Martin, central Slovakia, will promote culture and, most importantly, crafts from the Orava Region located in the north of Slovakia. People will meet several craftsmen who will teach them how to make, for instance, shingles and willow baskets. Moreover, a 1811 pub from the village of Oravská Polhora is part of the museum where visitors can grab some traditional food or drink.

Venue: Museum of Slovak Village

City: Martin

Date: July 12

Time: 10:00

Admission (on site): €4 (adults), €2 (older people, students, children over 6)

Public health measures: face coverings, hand sanitisers, temperature checks

(Source: Facebook/Múzeum slovenskej dediny)

Trnava cycle tours

Guided biking tours are coming back to Trnava. People can get to know industrial buildings within the city and a bit of history as well. Those coming from outside Trnava do not need to bring their bikes provided they make a bicycle reservation online. Also, it is important to reserve a place in advance as only 30 people are allowed in one tour. Reserve a place here or via info@trnavatourism.sk.

TOUR A: "Biking with a Guide"

July 4 | Stories of City Walls

July 18 | Battle of Trnava



TOUR B: "Trnava through the Eyes of an Architect"

July 11 | A City on the Threshold of Modernism 2.0

July 25 | How Modernism Mills (agricultural technical architectural monuments)

Venue: clock tower on the main square (meeting point)

City: Trnava

Date: July 4, 11, 18, 25

Time: 16:00 - 18:00

Admission (online): €5 (with your own bike), €7 (included a rented bike)

Public health measures: face coverings (recommended), hand sanitisers

(Source: Regiontirnavia.sk)

The under-the-open-sky cinema has returned to the Trnava cultural centre, Malý Berlín, for the summer. Do not miss out on a chance to watch the Oscar-winning South-Korean film, Parasite, at the end of July. A complete list of films to be screened throughout the summer is available here.

Venue: Malý Berlín

City: Trnava

Date: July 25

Time: 21:00

Admission: free of charge

Public health measures: face coverings (recommended), hand sanitisers

Holiday Children's Sunday

The open-air Museum of the Kysuce Village invites all children to come and make their own sheep of wool, paint traditional folk architecture ornaments on paper bags and taste traditional meals. A quiz on folk architecture will be also waiting for all.

Venue: Museum of the Kysuce Village

City: Nová Bystrica-Vychylovka

Date: July 19

Time: 10:00

Admission (on site): €5 (adults), €2.50 (students, children over 6, older people)

Public health measures: face coverings, hand sanitisers

(Source: Facebook/Múzeum kysuckej dediny)

Up to 38 wine makers in Modra will open their cellars for people to taste 500 wines and regional food. Because of the pandemic, however, wine makers will host visitors in their yards this year.

Tickets are recommended to be purchased online. In case the event is not sold out, it will be possible to buy a ticket on July 25 (price of the ticket will increase to €33/€49) at the old town hall until 20:00.

Venue: wine cellars

City: Modra

Date: July 25

Time: 13:00 - 22:00

Admission (online): €30 (regular) or €45 (couples)

Public health measures: hand sanitisers, face coverings (recommended)

(Source: Modranskepivnice.sk)

Films that Can Change Your Life

Peter Konečný, editor-in-chief of the Kinema.sk website, will present the films that have changed his life. Join him and discover films you have never heard of.

Venue: Tabačka Kulturfabrik

City: Košice

Date: July 30

Time: 20:00 - 24:00

Admission (online): €5 or €6 (on site)

Public health measures: hand sanitisers, face coverings (recommended)

1. Jul 2020 at 7:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff