Warnings against storms issued for all of Slovakia

Areas in central and eastern Slovakia may also struggle with floods.

People in Slovakia should prepare for heavy storms.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) has issued warnings for all of Slovakia for June 29. The second-level warning, with expected rainfall of 30-50 millimetres and wind speed at 20-30 metres per second will be in place for nearly all districts in Banská Bystrica Region and the entire Košice Region and Prešov Region until 17:00. For the rest of the day, the first-level warning will be applied.

(Source: SHMÚ)

These areas should also prepare for floods. The first-level warning will be in place until 18:00.

SHMÚ also issued a first-level warning against storms, with rainfall of 20-40 millimetres and wind speed at 18-23 metres per second, for the rest of Slovakia.

29. Jun 2020 at 13:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff