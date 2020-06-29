Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Warnings against storms issued for all of Slovakia

Areas in central and eastern Slovakia may also struggle with floods.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

People in Slovakia should prepare for heavy storms.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) has issued warnings for all of Slovakia for June 29. The second-level warning, with expected rainfall of 30-50 millimetres and wind speed at 20-30 metres per second will be in place for nearly all districts in Banská Bystrica Region and the entire Košice Region and Prešov Region until 17:00. For the rest of the day, the first-level warning will be applied.

(Source: SHMÚ)

These areas should also prepare for floods. The first-level warning will be in place until 18:00.

SHMÚ also issued a first-level warning against storms, with rainfall of 20-40 millimetres and wind speed at 18-23 metres per second, for the rest of Slovakia.

29. Jun 2020 at 13:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Proceeding in the Kuciak murder trial postponed, Pellegrini introduces new party (news digest)

Your overview of news from June 29, 2020.

Peter Pellegrini introduced a new party.

Americans in Slovakia: Demonstrations back home even bigger than the civil rights era

Expats say they are ambassadors, willing or unwilling, and they have a responsibility to stand up against racial injustice.

Black Lives Matter gathering in Bratislava on June 13.

A taste of Boris Kollár’s multi-layered graduation cake

The government marks one hundred days amid a plagiarism scandal and a departure of one of its leaders.

Igor Matovič and Boris Kollár on April 30, after the parliament passed the Matovič government's programme statement.

Former president Andrej Kiska leaves politics

He already withdrew from active political life earlier this year.

Andrej Kiska
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)