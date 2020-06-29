Kollár’s party achieves the highest support in polls

Peter Pellegrini's new party would also gain quite a lot of votes.

Speaker of Parliament and Sme Rodina chair Boris Kollár has been facing plagiarism allegations. (Source: SME)

Support for Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár has risen in opinion polls, which were conducted before the plagiarism allegations started filling the newspaper pages in the last couple of days.

His party, Sme Rodina, has achieved its highest result since its foundation in December 2015. The party would gain up to 13 percent support if an election took place now, but only if Peter Pellegrini does not establish a new party, the Sme daily reported.

The pollster presented two surveys, one including the new party established by Pellegrini and other renegades from the strongest opposition party Smer, the other with Smer only. Sme Rodina placed third in both polls.

The poll by the Focus agency for the private TV Markíza broadcaster had been carried out before the media first reported on the problems with Kollár’s diploma thesis, between June 17 and 24, 2020.

Scandal may not have an impact

If the general election took place in the second half of June, Sme Rodina would receive 12.8 percent of the vote, finishing third after the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) and either Pellegrini’s new party or Smer.

29. Jun 2020 at 13:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff