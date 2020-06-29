Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Kollár’s party achieves the highest support in polls

Peter Pellegrini's new party would also gain quite a lot of votes.

Speaker of Parliament and Sme Rodina chair Boris Kollár has been facing plagiarism allegations.Speaker of Parliament and Sme Rodina chair Boris Kollár has been facing plagiarism allegations. (Source: SME)

Support for Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár has risen in opinion polls, which were conducted before the plagiarism allegations started filling the newspaper pages in the last couple of days.

His party, Sme Rodina, has achieved its highest result since its foundation in December 2015. The party would gain up to 13 percent support if an election took place now, but only if Peter Pellegrini does not establish a new party, the Sme daily reported.

Related articleKollár won't use his academic title, but won't apologise Read more 

The pollster presented two surveys, one including the new party established by Pellegrini and other renegades from the strongest opposition party Smer, the other with Smer only. Sme Rodina placed third in both polls.

The poll by the Focus agency for the private TV Markíza broadcaster had been carried out before the media first reported on the problems with Kollár’s diploma thesis, between June 17 and 24, 2020.

Scandal may not have an impact

If the general election took place in the second half of June, Sme Rodina would receive 12.8 percent of the vote, finishing third after the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) and either Pellegrini’s new party or Smer.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

29. Jun 2020 at 13:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Peter Pellegrini

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Hnutie SME RODINA

Top stories

Proceeding in the Kuciak murder trial postponed, Pellegrini introduces new party (news digest)

Your overview of news from June 29, 2020.

Peter Pellegrini introduced a new party.

Americans in Slovakia: Demonstrations back home even bigger than the civil rights era

Expats say they are ambassadors, willing or unwilling, and they have a responsibility to stand up against racial injustice.

Black Lives Matter gathering in Bratislava on June 13.

A taste of Boris Kollár’s multi-layered graduation cake

The government marks one hundred days amid a plagiarism scandal and a departure of one of its leaders.

Igor Matovič and Boris Kollár on April 30, after the parliament passed the Matovič government's programme statement.

Former president Andrej Kiska leaves politics

He already withdrew from active political life earlier this year.

Andrej Kiska
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)