A taste of Boris Kollár’s multi-layered graduation cake

The government marks one hundred days amid a plagiarism scandal and the departure of one of its leaders.

Igor Matovič and Boris Kollár on April 30, after the parliament passed the Matovič government's programme statement. (Source: SITA)

Kollár faces plagiarism accusations and decides to be just Boris in politics. Coalition clashes and serious suspicions do not disturb Sulík’s attempt to ride up the Doing Business hill. Kiska ends as he started - after a lot of hesitation.

The multi-layered story of Boris Kollár’s thesis

29. Jun 2020 at 13:40 | Michaela Terenzani