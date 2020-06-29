Top judicial body in Slovakia has new head

Ján Mazák will replace Lenka Praženková, who resigned a week earlier.

The top judicial body overseeing the operation of Slovakia’s courts has a new chair.

For the next five years, the Judicial Council will be led by Ján Mazák, former president of the Constitutional Court who also served as an advisor to former president Andrej Kiska. He received 13 out of 16 votes of the council members present at the June 29 session.

Related article Coalition clash over Judicial Council. Two judges elected despite pledges Read more

He was the only person running for the post.

Changes completed

Mazák will replace Lenka Praženková, who resigned from her post a week earlier, shortly before the session at which she was supposed to be recalled, the Sme daily reported.

He was proposed by the nominees of the judges and parliament, and appointed by the government and the president. The nomination was signed by Elena Berthotyová, Alena Svetlovská, Juraj Kliment, and Miloš Kolek.

29. Jun 2020 at 22:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff