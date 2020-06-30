Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

OĽaNO places responsibility on junior partners to deal with plagiarism en masse

The prime minister and MPs of his party do not demand Boris Kollár's resignation, they want to check all academic degrees in the country.

OLaNO MPs and Igor Matovic say they want a law that will put all theses under strutiny. OLaNO MPs and Igor Matovic say they want a law that will put all theses under strutiny. (Source: TASR)

Boris Kollár will remain the parliament's speaker. The strongest parliamentary caucus in the ruling coalition, OĽaNO, would consider any further demands to place responsibility a lynching.

They want to deal with plagiarism in graduation theses with a more comprehensive change in laws that would strip people of their academic titles and take the accreditation away from universities that tolerate such practices.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) is thus shifting the responsibility onto Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS) and Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí).

SaS and Za Ľudí have been calling on Kollár to resign from the second highest constitutional post in the aftermath of plagiarism accusations. PM Matovič claims the government will not fall over the plagiarism of Kollár.

"They care a little more about politics and scoring political points than about justice," he said about the two junior ruling coalition partners, accusing them of violating the coalition agreement by calling on Kollár to step down through the media.

The two parties said they would make their statements after the coalition council deals with the issue, expected to happen on Monday night.

A closed case for some

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

30. Jun 2020 at 12:34  | Michal Katuška

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

