Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Kollár: Relations with Hungary will be exceptional

Hungarian and Slovak speakers of parliament, László Kövér and Boris Kollár, met in Budapest.

Slovak Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár meets his Hungarian counterpart,László Kövér, in Budapest June 30, 2020. Slovak Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár meets his Hungarian counterpart,László Kövér, in Budapest June 30, 2020. (Source: TASR)

The parliaments of Slovakia and Hungary will strive to build above-standard Slovak-Hungarian relations.

The speakers of parliament of both countries, Boris Kollár and László Kövér, agreed on it during their meeting on June 30 in Budapest. They also discussed the European Union and cooperation within the Visegrad Four (V4) countries.

“I have assured the Speaker that it is in our vital interest to maintain very close cooperation within the V4, which we will support,” Kollár said during his official one-day visit, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

He added it is vital to develop this format. Kollár is the third Slovak official to have paid an official visit to Hungary following PM Igor Matovič’s visit on June 12, 2020, and President Zuzana Čaputová’s visit last year.

30. Jun 2020 at 21:17  | Compiled by Spectator staff

