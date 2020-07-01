Mass events and rules for swimming pools. More measures lifted from July 1

Masks remain obligatory indoors.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Several changes concerning the measures adopted to stop the coronavirus infection from spreading come into force on July 1.

For example, it is now possible to organise sport, cultural, social and other events with up to 1,000 participants. Organisers have to ensure the disinfection of premises, especially contact areas, door handles, floors and other objects. Participants must have their nose and mouth covered.

There should be liquid soap and paper towels at the toilets and alcohol-based hand disinfection at the entrance to buildings, as well as a note at the entrance that in the case of acute respiratory problems, the person is obliged to stay in home isolation.

Events with more than 1,000 participants can be held, only if the organisers can ensure so-called chessboard seating, meaning at least one unoccupied space between occupied seats. Visitors can occupy only 50 percent of seat capacity.

In addition, people working in wellness or fitness centres are still required to wear masks, the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) restates. Customers and clients do not have to wear masks in cases where it is impossible, for example during facial treatment, or cutting and washing hair.

Swimming pools without drinking fountains

Before reopening the artificial swimming pool, pools without recirculation should be drained, cleaned mechanically, disinfected and filled with new water.

How to travel to and from Slovakia post-coronavirus Read more

In the case of pools with recirculation, water has to be cleaned in a recirculation device. The technical equipment including cabling and recirculation devices should be disinfected.

Pools may open only in the case of a good water quality analysis result. Visitors will be required to disinfect their hands when entering the pool. In relaxation zones, it is recommended to practice at least two-metre distancing between individuals or members of one group or household.

Drinking fountains cannot work at swimming pools, while cleaning and disinfection should be more frequent.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

1. Jul 2020 at 13:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff