Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Meteorologists expect storms in all Slovakia

First-degree warning valid for all eight regions between 9:00 and 20:00.

(Source: TASR)

People in Slovakia should prepare for the thunderstorms expected to hit the country on July 2.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) issued a first-level warning against storms for all eight regions, expecting rainfall between 20 to 40 millimetres with a small probability of hail. Wind speed should reach between 18 and 23 metres per second.

The warning will be in place between 9:00 and 20:00.

Several places in Slovakia have been stricken with strong thunderstorms in the past days. In many areas, there are floods and many other problems, including blocked roads, especially in the Liptov region and eastern Slovakia.

1. Jul 2020 at 13:54  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Lučanský ends in top police post on the last day of school (news digest)

Smoke from the building of the Comenius University in Bratislava calls for people to join protests against plagiarists in politics.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec and Police Corps President Milan Lučanský both admit their opinions differ.

Police chief quits, citing differences with the interior minister

The resignation of Milan Lučanský was expected. The lack of trust between him and the new government is mutual.

Police Corps President Milan Lučanský arrives at the meeting with PM Peter Pellegrini and other officials on October 21, 2019 in Bratislava

OĽaNO places responsibility on junior partners to deal with plagiarism en masse

The prime minister and MPs of his party do not demand Boris Kollár's resignation, they want to check all academic degrees in the country.

OLaNO MPs and Igor Matovic say they want a law that will put all theses under strutiny.

Hossa: The whole changing room knew my problem

Marián Hossa recalls his career and introduction to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Marián Hossa
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)