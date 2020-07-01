More hot water for parliament's speaker and an international scandal brewing (news digest)

Read the stories that resonated in the news from Slovakia on the first day of July.

SaS joins calls for Kollár to step down

Two junior coalition parties now want Parliament's Speaker Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) to step down in light of the plagiarism scandal he has been facing in the past week.

Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) MPs called on Kollár to resign following their caucus meeting, which the Speaker attended to answer their questions.

Prior to the meeting, Kollár suggested that his Sme Rodina might leave the coalition if he is forced out of the top parliamentary post.

The Za Ľudí party will communicate about a joint action with SaS.

"It is up to [Sme Rodina] how they decide; no ruling coalition needs to fall apart," Za Ľudí deputy chair Juraj Šeliga said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Slovak diplomats involved in an international scandal

Slovakia's general consulate in St. Petersburg last summer allowed into the European Union a Russian citizen suspected of involvement in the murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin.

The Russian was awarded a one-year visa even though it was under a fake identity. Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) is now sending investigators to St. Petersburg to find out whether it was a failure of the Slovak diplomats or if they directly cooperated with Russian authorities.

"I consider this a grave issue. Not just our security but that of all of Europe is at stake," Korčok said.

More reports about Passat and Superb in Slovakia

German carmaker Volkswagen's dropped plans to build a brand new factory in Turkey could lead to an extension of the number of models produced at the VW plant in Bratislava. The models that might arrive in Bratislava are the Passat and Superb.

In other news:

Changes to anti-coronavirus measures come into force on July 1. Events with up to 1,000 participants can be organised, swimming pools can open.

Meteorologists issued a warning against storms for Thursday, July 2, 2020.

The German presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) that starts on Wednesday is an opportunity for a more efficient and democratic functioning of the EU, Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok stated. (SITA)

The court trial with businessman Jozef Majský in a high-profile 1990s embezzlement case has been postponed to July 29. (Sme)

President Zuzana Čaputová appointed Veronika Remišová of the Za ľudí party to lead the newly-established Ministry of Investment, Regional Development and Informatisation. Vladimír Ledecký and Marek Antala should be its state secretaries. (TASR, Denník N)

The Education Ministry started working on a law that would allow people to be stripped of academic degrees. Minister Branislav Gröhling plans to have it ready by September but noted that degrees cannot be taken away from people retroactively, which means Boris Kollár will be able to keep his. (SITA)

Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok announced Slovakia will recognise Juan Guaidó, the acting president of Venezuela.

20 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Slovakia on Tuesday, out of nearly 2,000 tests. The new cases are people who were tested based on the tracking of contacts of people who tested positive earlier. The infection in these cases was imported from Macedonia and from the Czech Republic, Health Minister Marek Krajčí said. (Sme)

1. Jul 2020 at 21:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff