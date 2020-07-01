Pressure mounts on parliament's speaker to step down

SaS MPs want Boris Kollár to resign. He has not ruled out leaving the coalition if he is forced to step down from the speaker post.

Two junior coalition parties now want Parliament's Speaker Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) to step down in light of the plagiarism scandal he has been facing in the past week.

Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) MPs called on Kollár to resign following their caucus meeting, which the Speaker attended to answer their questions.

Related article Kollár won't use his academic title, but won't apologise Read more

SaS caucus head Anna Zemanová said Kollár told them he understands their request and is taking it into account. At the same time, the MPs agreed they will not support any opposition proposal to oust Kollár from the top parliamentary post.

"I am particularly pleased that today's decision of our caucus was one-voiced. I always care about the caucus being united, even though it is not always easy," SaS leader Richard Sulík, who currently serves as economy minister, told the press.

SaS and Za Ľudí want resignation, not a breakup

1. Jul 2020 at 19:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff