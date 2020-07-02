Foreigners can have their say in the future look of Bratislava's iconic old bathhouse

Almost 80 architectural studious from 17 countries enrolled in the competition for refurbishment of the Grössling bathhouse.

As many as 76 architectural studios from 17 countries enrolled in the international architectural competition for the restoration of the iconic Grössling bathhouse in the very centre of Bratislava.

“This result has exceeded all our expectations,” said Marcela Glevická, head of the Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava (MIB), an organisation belonging to Bratislava's City Council. “We cannot reveal more as the competition is anonymous, but we are already looking forward to the projects which will be submitted.”

The jury chose five studios that have now advanced to the second round, while the final winner will be selected by the autumn.

Now the MIB is inviting the public to indicate in a survey what they want to see in the restored bathhouse and this will affect the further specifications of the competition for the shortlisted architects. The survey is available in Slovak as well as English and the deadline for its completion is July 10.

Bratislava city council and its Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava (MIB) announced the competition in mid-March. The MIB launched a video and 3D presentation in May to get those interested to take a virtual tour of the legendary Grössling bathhouse. Both are available at the www.grossling.sk website.

Some history

The Grössling bathhouse was built in 1895. It experienced its most prosperous times in 1914, when the existing recreational and bathing facilities were expanded with a swimming area and other recreational facilities. In 1929 the complex was extended to Vajanského Street in the functionalist style, designed by the Bratislava-based architects Friedrich Weinwurm and Ignác Vécsei. This became the main entrance to the facility. The swimming pool was in operation until 1994, when the city council closed it over safety concerns.

2. Jul 2020 at 11:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff