Situation after the coronavirus crisis: help companies and the self-employed

The respondents of a recent poll also consider unemployment and health care a matter of urgency.

The most urgent problem in Slovakia is helping companies and the self-employed threatened by the coronavirus crisis.

This option was chosen by nearly 30 percent of participants in the recent AKO poll carried out in mid-June on 1,000 respondents.

As much as 29 percent of people picked the option when asked which area the government should tackle after the current crisis ends. It was followed by unemployment and the labour market (24.1 percent), and health care (20.7 percent).

Only 4.4 percent of respondents think the government should deal with the corruption, even though this topic used to be among top areas particularly in the pre-election periods.

2. Jul 2020 at 13:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff