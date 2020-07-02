Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

How to handle coronavirus problems while in Croatia

Croatia remains the most popular sea holiday destination for people from Slovakia, but the number of cases in the country is on the rise.

Split, Croatia, illustrative stock photoSplit, Croatia, illustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

The coronavirus is spreading in Croatia faster than it did in May. Yet nothing suggests the country is planning to reintroduce a stricter regime at its borders. There are no obstacles for holidaymakers from Slovakia on the way to Croatia.

Related articleHow to travel to and from Slovakia post-coronavirus Read more 

"There is no reason to suppose the Croatian government will want to complicate access to the country to citizens of so-called safe states in the near future," Slovak Ambassador to Croatia Peter Susko told Sme. "After all, in a televised debate earlier this week, the Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic confirmed this."

Slovakia is also on the Croatian list of safe countries. Reciprocally, Slovakia considers Croatia to be safe.

It is key, however, to be responsible and observe hygienic rules, Susko noted.

"We recommend tourists to follow common sense and maintain the same safety measures like at home. That is, sufficient distance from other people on the beach, in restaurants, and other social contact, including popular boat trips," Susko said.

Dozens of new cases every day

The rest of this article is premium content
2. Jul 2020 at 17:14  | Nina Sobotovičová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

