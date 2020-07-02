Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia needs to remove restrictions in the food retail sector

The EC has criticised the request to promote mostly Slovak-origin products in leaflets.

(Source: The Slovak Spectator)

It is possible that the pages in leaflets promoting Slovak products will soon disappear.

Slovakia has received a letter of formal notice from the European Commission, requesting that it remove restrictions in the food retail sector. Under the current legislation, drafted by the Slovak National Party (SNS) and adopted by the previous government, at least one half of products promoted in store leaflets have to be of Slovak origin.

Related articleFirst a special levy, now leaflets. Brussels is checking SNS measures again Read more 

“The Commission considers that the Slovak measures create more advantageous marketing conditions for domestic products and restrict retailers’ freedom to decide on their assortment and the layout of their sales surfaces,” the EC wrote in a press release.

These measures are against the EU rules on the free movement of goods and the freedom of establishment, it added.

Slovakia now has three months to respond to the arguments. Otherwise, the EC may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.

Retail chains welcome the EC attitude

The EC was addressed by the Slovak Modern Trade Alliance (SAMO), which unites foreign retail chains like Lidl, Kaufland, Tesco, Billa and Metro, in early July 2019. It claimed that the legislation did not respect the free movement of goods principle. It is the retailer that makes decisions on their business strategy, which is why they see the state’s order to have at least one half of the promoted products in leaflets to be of Slovak origin as a problem, explained Ján Lazur, a lawyer at the Taylor Wessing law firm, in the Sme daily article from November 2019.

SAMO and the representatives of the Slovak Association for Branded Products (SZZV) have welcomed the EC attitude, saying that the letter of formal notice names specific objections to the law.

“The EC action proves that unlawful regulations were adopted during the previous election term that, unfortunately, still remain valid,” said Martin Krajčovič, chair of SAMO. “This state of affairs needs to be changed as soon as possible.”

This is why they welcomed the measures adopted by the incumbent government that correct some previous legal regulations, and hope that they will continue rectifying the situation.

2. Jul 2020 at 19:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Slovakia opens to non-EU countries, but is also reproached by the EU (news digest)

Read the overview of news from July 2, 2020.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) criticised the football match in Dunajská Streda.

How to handle coronavirus problems while in Croatia

Croatia remains the most popular sea holiday destination for people from Slovakia, but the number of cases in the country is on the rise.

Split, Croatia, illustrative stock photo

A protest against plagiarism in politics will be held in Bratislava

The organisers call on Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár to step down.

Boris Kollár will not use the Mgr. title while in politics, he said in response to plagiarism allegations.

Alien black pines give way to original nature at Bratislava’s Devínska Kobyla

Planting trees is not always a good idea, say nature conservationists.

The slope of Devínska Kobyla with removed black pines.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)